Promising Industrial Stocks To Watch Now – April 7th

Tesla, Broadcom, Micron Technology, Texas Instruments, and Chevron are the five Industrial stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Industrial stocks are shares of companies that operate primarily in the industrial sector by manufacturing goods, machinery, and equipment or providing related services. Their performance is closely tied to economic cycles, infrastructure spending, and technological advancements, making them a key indicator of overall industrial and economic health. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Industrial stocks within the last several days.

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $10.61 on Monday, hitting $228.82. 119,954,954 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,395,043. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $305.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $324.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $735.99 billion, a PE ratio of 111.75, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.58. Tesla has a 52 week low of $138.80 and a 52 week high of $488.54.

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $3.65 on Monday, reaching $149.94. 34,620,194 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,321,449. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.43. The company has a market capitalization of $705.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.30, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.05. Broadcom has a 12 month low of $119.76 and a 12 month high of $251.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Micron Technology, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

NASDAQ MU traded up $2.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $66.96. The stock had a trading volume of 30,252,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,456,064. The stock has a market cap of $74.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.18. Micron Technology has a 1 year low of $61.54 and a 1 year high of $157.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $93.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.24.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded up $1.35 on Monday, reaching $152.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,417,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,820,372. Texas Instruments has a 52 week low of $144.22 and a 52 week high of $220.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $193.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $138.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.99.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

NYSE CVX traded down $4.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $139.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,682,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,701,613. Chevron has a 12 month low of $135.37 and a 12 month high of $168.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $245.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.93.

