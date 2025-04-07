Promising Cybersecurity Stocks To Consider – April 6th

Alphabet, CrowdStrike, Palo Alto Networks, Dell Technologies, and Fortinet are the five Cybersecurity stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cybersecurity stocks are shares in companies that provide products or services aimed at protecting computer systems, networks, and data from cyber threats such as hacking, data breaches, and other malicious attacks. These stocks typically represent firms offering solutions like firewalls, encryption, antivirus software, and comprehensive network security, making them essential components in the broader tech investment arena as organizations increasingly prioritize digital security. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cybersecurity stocks within the last several days.

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $5.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $145.60. 62,123,086 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,597,046. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.81. Alphabet has a twelve month low of $145.38 and a twelve month high of $207.05. The company has a market cap of $1.77 trillion, a PE ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

CrowdStrike (CRWD)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

NASDAQ:CRWD traded down $25.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $321.63. 7,015,170 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,938,660. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $386.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $351.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. CrowdStrike has a 52 week low of $200.81 and a 52 week high of $455.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 630.66, a P/E/G ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.28.

Palo Alto Networks (PANW)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

NASDAQ:PANW traded down $11.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $153.57. The stock had a trading volume of 8,982,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,870,661. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.04. Palo Alto Networks has a 52 week low of $132.83 and a 52 week high of $208.39.

Dell Technologies (DELL)

Dell Technologies Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Shares of NYSE:DELL traded down $5.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $71.57. The company had a trading volume of 17,401,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,277,263. Dell Technologies has a twelve month low of $69.42 and a twelve month high of $179.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $101.57 and its 200 day moving average is $115.30.

Fortinet (FTNT)

Fortinet, Inc. provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT traded down $4.73 on Friday, reaching $84.71. 11,172,260 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,985,653. Fortinet has a fifty-two week low of $54.57 and a fifty-two week high of $114.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $102.59 and its 200-day moving average is $93.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.14 billion, a PE ratio of 37.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.09.

