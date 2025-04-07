Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO) Shares Acquired by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in shares of Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO – Free Report) by 32.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 363,415 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,418 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP owned about 0.49% of Portillo’s worth $3,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Portillo’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $12,337,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Portillo’s during the 4th quarter worth about $2,590,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Portillo’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,577,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Portillo’s by 10.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,788,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,086,000 after purchasing an additional 175,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Portillo’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,331,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Portillo’s Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PTLO opened at $11.28 on Monday. Portillo’s Inc. has a one year low of $8.38 and a one year high of $15.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $841.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86, a PEG ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Portillo’s ( NASDAQ:PTLO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. Portillo’s had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 3.65%. The firm had revenue of $184.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Portillo’s Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PTLO shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Portillo’s from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Portillo’s from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group cut their target price on Portillo’s from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on Portillo’s from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.29.

About Portillo’s

Portillo’s Inc owns and operates fast casual restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, char-grilled burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and chocolate cake shake. It offers its products through its website, application, and certain third-party platforms.

