Polymer Capital Management US LLC Purchases Shares of 3,677 CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA)

Polymer Capital Management US LLC acquired a new position in CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in CAVA Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of CAVA Group by 369.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in CAVA Group by 274.0% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of CAVA Group by 80.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of CAVA Group by 884.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on CAVA shares. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of CAVA Group from $147.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group lowered their target price on CAVA Group from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler raised shares of CAVA Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $142.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CAVA Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on CAVA Group in a report on Monday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CAVA Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.25.

CAVA Group Stock Down 10.5 %

CAVA stock opened at $75.30 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $104.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.58. The stock has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 163.70 and a beta of 3.33. CAVA Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.22 and a twelve month high of $172.43.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). CAVA Group had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The firm had revenue of $227.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.34 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that CAVA Group, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at CAVA Group

In other news, insider Theodoros Xenohristos sold 851 shares of CAVA Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.18, for a total value of $101,422.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 358,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,785,024.10. The trade was a 0.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brett Schulman sold 20,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.18, for a total value of $2,450,817.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 776,369 shares in the company, valued at $92,527,657.42. This represents a 2.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,235 shares of company stock valued at $3,514,101 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

CAVA Group Company Profile

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

