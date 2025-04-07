Polymer Capital Management US LLC Purchases Shares of 12,351 Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Polymer Capital Management US LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,306,000. Cummins accounts for about 1.2% of Polymer Capital Management US LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Cummins by 59.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Massachusetts Wealth Management boosted its stake in Cummins by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 4,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC boosted its stake in Cummins by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CMI shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Cummins from $395.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Cummins from $432.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $424.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Cummins from $430.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Cummins from $310.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $383.67.

Cummins Price Performance

Cummins stock opened at $277.82 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $38.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.01. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $261.51 and a 12-month high of $387.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $345.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $348.94.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.46. Cummins had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 27.12%. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.14 earnings per share. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 22.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a $1.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $7.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.84%.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

