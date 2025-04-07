Polymer Capital Management US LLC Makes New $823,000 Investment in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Polymer Capital Management US LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,038 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in Lennar by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 183 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lennar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Lennar during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 81.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LEN opened at $110.87 on Monday. Lennar Co. has a fifty-two week low of $104.94 and a fifty-two week high of $187.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.44 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $121.78 and its 200 day moving average is $148.35.

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The construction company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.44. Lennar had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $7.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 12.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 29th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 29th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.57%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LEN shares. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $131.00 price objective (down from $159.00) on shares of Lennar in a research report on Monday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Lennar from $192.00 to $173.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Lennar from $141.00 to $128.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Lennar from $183.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.07.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company’s homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

