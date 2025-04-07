Polymer Capital Management US LLC Invests $649,000 in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Polymer Capital Management US LLC bought a new stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 326 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mechanics Bank Trust Department boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 473 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in Fair Isaac by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Fair Isaac by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 621 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. 85.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,275.00 to $2,175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Fair Isaac from $2,350.00 to $2,250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised Fair Isaac from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $2,040.00 to $2,170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,250.00 to $2,100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,975.00 to $1,775.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,080.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fair Isaac

In other Fair Isaac news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 4,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,727.69, for a total value of $7,069,707.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,801,401.22. This represents a 8.85 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 139 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,964.42, for a total value of $273,054.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,867,832.76. This trade represents a 5.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,241 shares of company stock worth $18,186,184 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Stock Performance

Shares of Fair Isaac stock opened at $1,681.51 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,823.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,989.53. Fair Isaac Co. has a one year low of $1,105.65 and a one year high of $2,402.52. The stock has a market cap of $41.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.37.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $4.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.21 by ($2.06). Fair Isaac had a net margin of 30.66% and a negative return on equity of 53.40%. Sell-side analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 24.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

