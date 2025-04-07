Polymer Capital Management US LLC Invests $473,000 in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Polymer Capital Management US LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,766 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COP. Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 42.7% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 103,553 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $10,902,000 after buying an additional 31,011 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,166 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 7,174 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,855 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,474,270 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $155,211,000 after purchasing an additional 32,948 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 186,535 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $18,499,000 after buying an additional 22,378 shares during the period. 82.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COP stock opened at $86.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $98.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.06. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $81.34 and a 1-year high of $135.18. The firm has a market cap of $108.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.83.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The energy producer reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.20. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 16.23%. Research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 17th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.05%.

COP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $137.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James lowered ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.95.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

