Polymer Capital Management US LLC Invests $1.06 Million in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Polymer Capital Management US LLC purchased a new stake in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 31,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,056,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Hilltop National Bank increased its position in STAG Industrial by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 2,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. raised its stake in STAG Industrial by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P lifted its position in STAG Industrial by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 3,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of STAG Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STAG Industrial stock opened at $32.88 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.89. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.89 and a 12-month high of $41.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 31.62 and a beta of 0.96.

STAG Industrial Increases Dividend

STAG Industrial ( NYSE:STAG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.43. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 24.64%. On average, research analysts anticipate that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.1242 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.25%. This is a boost from STAG Industrial’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 143.27%.

In related news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $1,755,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,083.20. This represents a 83.85 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.38.

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment company, which engages in acquiring, owning, and managing single-tenant, industrial real estate assets. It offers industrial real estate operating platform to real estate ownership. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

