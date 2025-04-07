Polymer Capital Management HK LTD Lowers Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Polymer Capital Management HK LTD lowered its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 50.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the quarter. Polymer Capital Management HK LTD’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Peoples Bank KS grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 3,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,325,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xcel Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $181.19 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $58.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $172.39 and a 1 year high of $244.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.86.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.