Polymer Capital Management HK LTD Invests $920,000 in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Polymer Capital Management HK LTD purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $920,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 3,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,055,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,302,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter worth about $451,000.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Trading Down 7.6 %

NASDAQ:SMH opened at $180.80 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $232.34 and a 200-day moving average of $243.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 1.39. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $173.65 and a 52 week high of $283.07.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Profile

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

