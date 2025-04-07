Polymer Capital Management HK LTD Acquires Shares of 70,000 VanEck VietnamETF (BATS:VNM)

Polymer Capital Management HK LTD bought a new position in VanEck VietnamETF (BATS:VNM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,000. Polymer Capital Management HK LTD owned about 0.17% of VanEck VietnamETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wiser Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in VanEck VietnamETF by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in shares of VanEck VietnamETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck VietnamETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $311,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck VietnamETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in VanEck VietnamETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 50,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 3,928 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VNM opened at $11.75 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $389.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.93. VanEck VietnamETF has a 12 month low of $10.79 and a 12 month high of $13.44.

The VanEck Vietnam ETF (VNM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Vietnam index, a market-cap-weighted index of Vietnamese stocks VNM was launched on Aug 14, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

