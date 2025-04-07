Plume (PLUME) Price Reaches $0.14 on Top Exchanges

Plume (PLUME) traded 17.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 7th. One Plume token can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000180 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Plume has traded down 18.1% against the US dollar. Plume has a market cap of $277.25 million and approximately $76.97 million worth of Plume was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Plume alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $76,853.63 or 0.99854569 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $76,481.02 or 0.99370447 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Plume Profile

Plume launched on January 21st, 2025. Plume’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens. Plume’s official message board is plumenetwork.xyz/blog. Plume’s official website is plumenetwork.xyz. Plume’s official Twitter account is @plumenetwork.

Plume Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Plume (PLUME) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the Ethereum platform. Plume has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 2,000,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Plume is 0.14251898 USD and is down -16.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 91 active market(s) with $62,180,434.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://plumenetwork.xyz.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Plume directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Plume should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Plume using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Plume Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Plume and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.