Pitcairn Co. Purchases 1,828 Shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Pitcairn Co. raised its position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 22.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,928 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,828 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in GSK were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GSK. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in GSK by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 711 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co lifted its position in shares of GSK by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co now owns 750 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of GSK in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of GSK by 195.5% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 789 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of GSK in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GSK opened at $36.49 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.51. The company has a market cap of $75.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.56. GSK plc has a 12-month low of $31.72 and a 12-month high of $45.93.

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.15. GSK had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 48.59%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GSK plc will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.3932 per share. This is an increase from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.74%.

GSK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on GSK in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GSK presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.25.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

