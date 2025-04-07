Pitcairn Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

Pitcairn Co. lowered its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Free Report) by 33.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,757 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,763 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ZTO. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 119.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,061 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 2,758 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 10,282 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.65% of the company’s stock.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Trading Down 5.0 %

NYSE:ZTO opened at $18.15 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of -0.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.79. ZTO Express has a twelve month low of $17.36 and a twelve month high of $27.50.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Announces Dividend

ZTO Express (Cayman) ( NYSE:ZTO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 18th. The transportation company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.02). ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 20.56%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.73 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that ZTO Express will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. ZTO Express (Cayman)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZTO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. HSBC downgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered ZTO Express (Cayman) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ZTO Express (Cayman) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.78.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

