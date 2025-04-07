Pitcairn Co. Increases Stock Holdings in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS)

Pitcairn Co. grew its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,290 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Avanos Medical were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVNS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Avanos Medical by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,339,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,009,000 after purchasing an additional 19,476 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,406,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,387,000 after buying an additional 28,608 shares during the period. Paradice Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 1,293,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,588,000 after buying an additional 30,949 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,054,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,337,000 after acquiring an additional 16,065 shares during the period. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Avanos Medical by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 893,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,217,000 after acquiring an additional 246,379 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Avanos Medical news, SVP Kerr Holbrook sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $106,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 82,047 shares in the company, valued at $1,251,216.75. The trade was a 7.86 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVNS stock opened at $13.42 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.96. Avanos Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.08 and a 52-week high of $25.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $617.13 million, a PE ratio of 39.46 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Avanos Medical had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 2.30%. The company had revenue of $179.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.23 million. On average, analysts predict that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avanos Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th.

Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, offers medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions.

