Pitcairn Co. Grows Stock Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Pitcairn Co. increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 19.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,976 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 430 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,427 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,430,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,721 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,289 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 10,974 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 6,000,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total value of $197,760,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,260,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $634,841,604.16. The trade was a 23.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KKR shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised KKR & Co. Inc. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $150.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $157.00 to $156.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $153.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays lowered their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.00.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Down 9.6 %

Shares of KKR opened at $92.74 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $130.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $82.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.77. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.13 and a 52 week high of $170.40.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.02%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

