Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:MAV)

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0325 per share on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.8% per year over the last three years.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Trading Down 2.4 %

NYSE:MAV traded down $0.20 on Monday, hitting $8.18. 71,910 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,995. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.62. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund has a 1 year low of $7.77 and a 1 year high of $9.10.

About Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.

