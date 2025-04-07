Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,704 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 18,513 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PFE. United Bank boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 35,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Pfizer by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 530,429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,348,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 35.4% during the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 366,690 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,612,000 after purchasing an additional 95,896 shares in the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 45,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 4,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 8,848.4% in the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 105,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,048,000 after acquiring an additional 104,146 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PFE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.92.

Pfizer Trading Down 5.4 %

PFE opened at $22.99 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.28 and a 1-year high of $31.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.72.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. Pfizer had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The firm had revenue of $17.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Pfizer news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock acquired 19,457 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.65 per share, with a total value of $499,072.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $710,684.55. This represents a 235.84 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

