Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Canopy Partners LLC

Canopy Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,802 shares during the period. Canopy Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Pfizer news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock bought 19,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.65 per share, with a total value of $499,072.05. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $710,684.55. This trade represents a 235.84 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pfizer Trading Down 5.4 %

Shares of PFE stock opened at $22.99 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.72. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.28 and a 1-year high of $31.54. The company has a market cap of $130.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 12.62%. The firm had revenue of $17.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Pfizer from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.92.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

