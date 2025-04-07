Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Shares Acquired by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC boosted its stake in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,391,257 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,855 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 8.57% of Performance Food Group worth $1,132,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFGC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,812,602 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $298,794,000 after purchasing an additional 401,235 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Performance Food Group by 2.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,596,105 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $360,197,000 after buying an additional 97,069 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Performance Food Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,772,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 134.7% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 646,544 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $54,665,000 after buying an additional 371,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,667,691 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $141,003,000 after acquiring an additional 125,532 shares in the last quarter. 96.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Performance Food Group Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of PFGC stock opened at $73.39 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.19 and its 200-day moving average is $83.52. Performance Food Group has a 1 year low of $61.60 and a 1 year high of $92.44. The stock has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a PE ratio of 29.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Performance Food Group ( NYSE:PFGC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The food distribution company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.06). Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 16.58%. Equities analysts expect that Performance Food Group will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Performance Food Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Melius initiated coverage on Performance Food Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Melius Research upgraded shares of Performance Food Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Performance Food Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.73.

About Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

