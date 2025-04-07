Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,216 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 417 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Katamaran Capital LLP purchased a new stake in DexCom in the fourth quarter worth $740,000. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in DexCom by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 240,902 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $18,735,000 after purchasing an additional 63,622 shares in the last quarter. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 4th quarter worth about $513,000. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,494,000. Finally, Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC increased its position in shares of DexCom by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 17,290 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after buying an additional 2,238 shares during the period. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other DexCom news, EVP Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,090 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.91, for a total value of $181,641.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,259,244.66. This trade represents a 2.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jacob Steven Leach sold 14,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.38, for a total transaction of $990,668.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 313,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,063,918.86. The trade was a 4.30 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,009 shares of company stock valued at $8,044,178 in the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DexCom stock opened at $59.83 on Monday. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $56.39 and a one year high of $141.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.14 and its 200 day moving average is $76.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.46 billion, a PE ratio of 41.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.50.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The medical device company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.05). DexCom had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 30.14%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of DexCom from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on DexCom from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on DexCom from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Cfra Research upgraded shares of DexCom to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of DexCom from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.82.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

