Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Sells 178 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Atala Financial Inc bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Knuff & Co LLC increased its position in Charles Schwab by 1,309.3% during the 4th quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Walter W. Bettinger sold 464,629 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.91, for a total value of $38,057,761.39. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 827,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,770,450.07. This trade represents a 35.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arun Sarin sold 8,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.82, for a total transaction of $699,397.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,523,242.94. The trade was a 31.47 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 513,081 shares of company stock worth $41,903,066. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

SCHW opened at $69.07 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.90. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $61.01 and a 52-week high of $84.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.31% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 36.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SCHW has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Redburn Partners cut their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.94.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

