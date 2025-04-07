Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,539 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,539 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pillar Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Atmos Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 5.6 %

NYSEARCA EEM opened at $40.58 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.88. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $38.13 and a twelve month high of $47.44. The company has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 0.63.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

