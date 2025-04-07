Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stephens Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Fiduciary Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $94.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $118.39 and a 200 day moving average of $119.85. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $90.84 and a 12 month high of $134.85.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.10. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 12.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.5275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 50.36%.

Several analysts recently commented on EMR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Emerson Electric from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.94.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

