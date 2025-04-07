Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Director Sells $96,094.80 in Stock

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) Director Thomas Wilder sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.93, for a total transaction of $96,094.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,692 shares in the company, valued at $1,252,435.56. The trade was a 7.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Thomas Wilder also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 31st, Thomas Wilder sold 360 shares of Penumbra stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.58, for a total value of $95,248.80.

Shares of NYSE PEN opened at $262.37 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of 771.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Penumbra, Inc. has a 12-month low of $148.00 and a 12-month high of $310.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $274.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $245.96.

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $315.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.63 million. Penumbra had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 1.17%. As a group, analysts expect that Penumbra, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PEN. Bank of America initiated coverage on Penumbra in a report on Friday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Penumbra from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Penumbra from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $330.00 target price (up from $250.00) on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $294.47.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Penumbra by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Penumbra by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its position in Penumbra by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 3,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Penumbra by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Penumbra by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

