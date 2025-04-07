Penny Stocks To Watch Today – April 7th

BigBear.ai, MKDWELL Tech, and TeraWulf are the three Penny stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Penny stocks are shares of small public companies that typically trade at very low prices, often under $5 per share. They tend to be highly volatile and less liquid than the stocks of larger companies, making them a riskier investment option often associated with speculative trading. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Penny stocks within the last several days.

BigBear.ai (BBAI)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

BBAI traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.89. 47,710,247 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,121,068. The company has a market cap of $833.79 million, a PE ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 3.34. BigBear.ai has a 1-year low of $1.17 and a 1-year high of $10.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.39.

MKDWELL Tech (MKDW)

MKDWELL Tech Inc. is an automotive electronics manufacturer. MKDWELL Tech Inc., formerly known as Cetus Capital Acquisition Corp., is based in New York.

Shares of NASDAQ:MKDW traded up $0.48 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 198,077,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,793,005. MKDWELL Tech has a fifty-two week low of $0.17 and a fifty-two week high of $4.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.75.

TeraWulf (WULF)

Shares of WULF stock traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $2.63. 38,788,821 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,136,014. TeraWulf has a twelve month low of $1.82 and a twelve month high of $9.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.18 and a beta of 2.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.39.

