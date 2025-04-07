Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Sells 772 Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp reduced its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 772 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp owned 0.12% of Vanguard Communication Services ETF worth $5,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOX. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the third quarter valued at $287,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 69,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,038,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 17.3% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 35.6% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 11,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the period.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Stock Performance

VOX stock opened at $134.43 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $158.26 and a 200-day moving average of $154.82. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a fifty-two week low of $122.73 and a fifty-two week high of $169.62. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 1.09.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Communication Services ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.3832 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Communication Services ETF’s previous dividend of $0.32.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

