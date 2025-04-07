Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Purchases 7,663 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 101.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,663 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in ASML were worth $10,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in ASML by 36.8% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 6,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the third quarter valued at $52,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of ASML by 5.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 140,802 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $117,323,000 after purchasing an additional 7,010 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the 3rd quarter worth about $888,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ASML opened at $605.55 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $716.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $726.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.24 billion, a PE ratio of 29.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.99. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $582.21 and a fifty-two week high of $1,110.09.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $7.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.67 by ($0.37). ASML had a return on equity of 47.73% and a net margin of 26.78%. As a group, equities analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 25.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 28th will be issued a $1.5855 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 28th. This is an increase from ASML’s previous dividend of $1.08. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.35%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ASML. DZ Bank upgraded shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on ASML from $1,148.00 to $1,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on ASML from $790.00 to $860.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $937.00.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

