Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Lowers Position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,252 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp owned 0.14% of iShares Biotechnology ETF worth $8,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 2,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 62.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Biotechnology ETF alerts:

iShares Biotechnology ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IBB opened at $117.16 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $134.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.05. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 1-year low of $114.32 and a 1-year high of $150.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Biotechnology ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.1212 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th. This is an increase from iShares Biotechnology ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

(Free Report)

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.