PayPal USD One Day Trading Volume Tops $123.20 Million (PYUSD)

PayPal USD (PYUSD) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 7th. PayPal USD has a market capitalization of $736.49 million and approximately $123.20 million worth of PayPal USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PayPal USD token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001279 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, PayPal USD has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77,357.24 or 0.98903473 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $76,332.31 or 0.97593082 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About PayPal USD

PayPal USD’s total supply is 736,436,460 tokens. PayPal USD’s official Twitter account is @paypal. PayPal USD’s official website is www.paypal.com/pyusd.

PayPal USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PayPal USD (PYUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. PayPal USD has a current supply of 733,086,867.375925. The last known price of PayPal USD is 0.99999239 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 113 active market(s) with $74,312,929.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.paypal.com/pyusd.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayPal USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PayPal USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PayPal USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

