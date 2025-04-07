Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.33.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from $31.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a report on Friday. National Bankshares reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday.
Shares of NYSE:OR traded down $0.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $19.45. The stock had a trading volume of 303,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,713. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 216.21 and a beta of 0.88. Osisko Gold Royalties has a one year low of $15.12 and a one year high of $21.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.30.
Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Osisko Gold Royalties had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $56.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.31 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Osisko Gold Royalties will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.0457 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Osisko Gold Royalties’s payout ratio is 200.00%.
Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company’s primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.
