Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.33.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from $31.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a report on Friday. National Bankshares reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Stock Down 1.8 %

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,208,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,529,000 after acquiring an additional 128,099 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,613,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $101,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,969 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 352.8% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,099,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,160,000 after buying an additional 3,194,173 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,364,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,111,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,215,000 after buying an additional 551,936 shares in the last quarter. 68.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:OR traded down $0.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $19.45. The stock had a trading volume of 303,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,713. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 216.21 and a beta of 0.88. Osisko Gold Royalties has a one year low of $15.12 and a one year high of $21.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.30.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Osisko Gold Royalties had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $56.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.31 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Osisko Gold Royalties will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Osisko Gold Royalties Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.0457 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Osisko Gold Royalties’s payout ratio is 200.00%.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company’s primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.

