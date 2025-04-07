Orora Limited (ASX:ORA) Insider Acquires A$18,290.00 in Stock

Orora Limited (ASX:ORA – Get Free Report) insider Sarah Hofman acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$1.83 ($1.10) per share, with a total value of A$18,290.00 ($10,952.10).

Orora Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.59.

Get Orora alerts:

Orora Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a yield of 2.25%. Orora’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Orora Company Profile

Orora Limited designs, manufactures, and supplies packaging products and services to the grocery, fast moving consumer goods, and industrial markets in Australia, New Zealand, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Orora Australasia and Orora North America segments. It also provides glass bottles, aluminum cans, tabs, and ends, closures and caps, boxes and cartons, point-of-purchase displays, packaging equipment, rigid and flexible packaging, and general packaging materials and supplies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Orora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.