ORIX (NYSE:IX) Hits New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $17.86 and last traded at $18.14, with a volume of 11311 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.83.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ORIX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 1st.

The firm has a market cap of $21.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

ORIX (NYSE:IX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. ORIX had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 9.73%. On average, equities research analysts expect that ORIX Co. will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in ORIX in the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of ORIX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ORIX by 282.6% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ORIX by 1,310.0% during the fourth quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Finally, Gitterman Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in ORIX by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the United States, Asia, Europe, Australasia, and the Middle East. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and ICT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.

