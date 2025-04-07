Open Text (TSE:OTEX) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Open Text Co. (TSE:OTEX – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:OTEX) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$32.69 and last traded at C$33.02, with a volume of 91716 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$34.34.

The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$38.77 and its 200 day moving average is C$41.25. The company has a market cap of C$6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.12.

Open Text Corp grew out of a technology project involving the Oxford English Dictionary at Canada’s University of Waterloo in the mid-1980s. Its software allows clients to archive, aggregate, retrieve, and search unstructured information (such as documents, e-mail, presentations). The company is based in Ontario, Canada.

