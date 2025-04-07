Omni Network Self Reported Market Cap Hits $37.62 Million (OMNI)

Omni Network (OMNI) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 7th. One Omni Network token can currently be bought for $1.97 or 0.00002514 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Omni Network has traded 26.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Omni Network has a total market cap of $37.62 million and approximately $24.94 million worth of Omni Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Omni Network

Omni Network’s genesis date was April 17th, 2024. Omni Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,133,678 tokens. Omni Network’s official message board is news.omni.network. Omni Network’s official Twitter account is @omnifdn. Omni Network’s official website is omni.network.

Omni Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni Network (OMNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Omni Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 16,453,508.58 in circulation. The last known price of Omni Network is 1.92117919 USD and is down -11.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 131 active market(s) with $19,682,390.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://omni.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omni Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Omni Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

