OLD Mission Capital LLC Trims Holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGRO)

OLD Mission Capital LLC reduced its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGRO – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,035 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 48.63% of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat Growth ETF worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat Growth ETF Trading Down 5.8 %

Shares of MGRO stock opened at $25.40 on Monday. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $25.40 and a twelve month high of $32.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.19 and a beta of 1.24.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat Growth ETF Profile

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat Growth ETF (MGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a modified equal-weighted index of 30 to 60 growth-oriented US stocks that Morningstar determines to be attractively priced and have sustainable competitive advantages.

