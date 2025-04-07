OLD Mission Capital LLC Takes $414,000 Position in YieldMax AMZN Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:AMZY)

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of YieldMax AMZN Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:AMZY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 21,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 0.63% of YieldMax AMZN Option Income Strategy ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.
Separately, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in YieldMax AMZN Option Income Strategy ETF by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the last quarter.
YieldMax AMZN Option Income Strategy ETF Stock Down 3.8 %
YieldMax AMZN Option Income Strategy ETF stock opened at $14.59 on Monday. YieldMax AMZN Option Income Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $13.82 and a 12 month high of $24.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.86.
About YieldMax AMZN Option Income Strategy ETF
The YieldMax AMZN Option Income Strategy ETF (AMZY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund seeks to provide current income and capped gains on the Amazon stock (AMZN) through a synthetic covered call strategy, collateralized by cash and US Treasurys.
