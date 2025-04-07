OLD Mission Capital LLC Lowers Stock Position in ActivePassive Intermediate Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:APMU)

OLD Mission Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of ActivePassive Intermediate Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:APMU – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 921 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 0.33% of ActivePassive Intermediate Municipal Bond ETF worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in ActivePassive Intermediate Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000.

ActivePassive Intermediate Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

ActivePassive Intermediate Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $24.78 on Monday. ActivePassive Intermediate Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $24.39 and a 12 month high of $25.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.77 and its 200-day moving average is $24.81.

ActivePassive Intermediate Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The ActivePassive Intermediate Municipal Bond ETF (APMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that blends active and passive investment strategies to provide current income exempt from federal taxes consistent with low volatility of principal.

