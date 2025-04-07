OLD Mission Capital LLC Lowers Holdings in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:PFIX)

OLD Mission Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:PFIX – Free Report) by 33.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,411 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 0.23% of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFIX. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF in the fourth quarter worth $262,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF during the 4th quarter worth $468,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF by 909.1% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 80,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,213,000 after purchasing an additional 7,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maridea Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,003,000.

Shares of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF stock opened at $45.32 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.86. Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF has a one year low of $37.00 and a one year high of $57.50.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th.

The Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF (PFIX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in spreads alternatives. The fund is actively managed to provide a hedge against a sharp increase in long-term interest rates. The fund holds OTC interest rate options, US Treasurys, and US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS).

