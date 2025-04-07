OLD Mission Capital LLC Invests $442,000 in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:FAPR)

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:FAPR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 0.08% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April during the fourth quarter worth $103,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April in the third quarter valued at about $115,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 2,741.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741 shares during the period. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,000.

FAPR opened at $37.90 on Monday. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April has a 52-week low of $36.44 and a 52-week high of $42.29. The firm has a market cap of $681.37 million, a P/E ratio of 23.69 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.48 and its 200-day moving average is $41.20.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (FAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FAPR was launched on Apr 16, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

