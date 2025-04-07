OLD Mission Capital LLC Has $386,000 Stock Holdings in Dimensional Global Credit ETF (NASDAQ:DGCB)

OLD Mission Capital LLC reduced its stake in Dimensional Global Credit ETF (NASDAQ:DGCB – Free Report) by 77.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,233 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 0.08% of Dimensional Global Credit ETF worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DGCB. Vantage Point Financial LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Global Credit ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $3,863,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional Global Credit ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,232,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,847,000 after acquiring an additional 68,659 shares in the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Global Credit ETF by 253.9% in the 4th quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC now owns 94,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,970,000 after purchasing an additional 67,783 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Global Credit ETF by 532.2% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 73,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,035,000 after purchasing an additional 61,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SageOak Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Global Credit ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,166,000.

Dimensional Global Credit ETF Price Performance

Shares of DGCB opened at $53.11 on Monday. Dimensional Global Credit ETF has a 52-week low of $51.57 and a 52-week high of $55.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.38.

Dimensional Global Credit ETF Cuts Dividend

About Dimensional Global Credit ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a $0.122 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.

The Dimensional Global Credit ETF (DGCB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed, investing in a broad portfolio of debt securities of any credit quality that are maturing within 20 years. The fund aims to maximize total returns, while optimizing overall gains DGCB was launched on Nov 7, 2023 and is issued by Dimensional.

