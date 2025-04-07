OLD Mission Capital LLC Buys New Stake in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – September (BATS:QSPT)

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – September (BATS:QSPT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 15,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 0.14% of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – September at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – September in the fourth quarter valued at about $130,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – September by 65.7% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271 shares during the period. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – September during the fourth quarter worth $446,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – September by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 59,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the period.

FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – September Price Performance

FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – September stock opened at $24.68 on Monday. FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – September has a 12-month low of $24.15 and a 12-month high of $28.62. The company has a market capitalization of $359.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.26 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.44.

FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – September Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – September (QSPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on QQQ ETF over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. QSPT was launched on Sep 17, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

