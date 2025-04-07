OLD Mission Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 405 Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 405 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Netflix by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,488,005 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,413,809,000 after purchasing an additional 171,712 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,323,952 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,287,823,000 after buying an additional 175,596 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,019,087,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Netflix by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,141,328 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,582,568,000 after buying an additional 82,564 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,527,446 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,035,404,000 after acquiring an additional 45,507 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Rosenblatt Securities raised Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $680.00 to $1,494.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Netflix from $875.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $850.00 to $1,100.00 in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $1,000.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,023.74.

In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 41,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $979.01, for a total transaction of $40,257,870.21. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,946,506.10. This trade represents a 56.54 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,030.00, for a total transaction of $5,087,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,338,500. This trade represents a 27.61 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 280,676 shares of company stock valued at $273,515,672 over the last ninety days. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NFLX opened at $855.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $970.24 and a 200-day moving average of $877.11. The company has a market cap of $366.10 billion, a PE ratio of 43.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.55. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $542.01 and a one year high of $1,064.50.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.07. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 22.34%. The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

