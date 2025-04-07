Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Sold by Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc.

Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. lowered its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 517,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,968 shares during the period. Old Dominion Freight Line accounts for approximately 4.4% of Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. owned 0.24% of Old Dominion Freight Line worth $91,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,568 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,888 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 9,454 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $213.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $210.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.70.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ ODFL opened at $152.06 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.25. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12 month low of $144.76 and a 12 month high of $233.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.48.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.06. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 20.40%. Equities research analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.98%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

