Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Odyssey Marine Exploration Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OMEX opened at $0.33 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.45 and a 200-day moving average of $0.53. Odyssey Marine Exploration has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $5.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Odyssey Marine Exploration

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OMEX. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in Odyssey Marine Exploration by 225.5% in the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 41,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 28,943 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Two Seas Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration by 2,449.0% during the 4th quarter. Two Seas Capital LP now owns 2,549,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449,049 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.96% of the company’s stock.

Odyssey Marine Exploration Company Profile

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, validates, and develops seafloor mineral resources worldwide. The company provides specialized mineral exploration, project development, and marine services to clients. Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

