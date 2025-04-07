Oasys (OAS) Price Tops $0.0133 on Exchanges

Oasys (OAS) traded down 14.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 7th. Oasys has a market capitalization of $52.46 million and approximately $1.45 million worth of Oasys was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oasys token can currently be purchased for about $0.0133 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Oasys has traded 24.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Oasys alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $78,261.67 or 0.99620442 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77,875.17 or 0.99128464 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Oasys Profile

Oasys was first traded on October 17th, 2022. Oasys’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,945,005,218 tokens. Oasys’ official website is www.oasys.games. Oasys’ official Twitter account is @oasys_games. The official message board for Oasys is medium.com/@oasys.

Buying and Selling Oasys

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasys (OAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Oasys has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 3,939,342,722.085703 in circulation. The last known price of Oasys is 0.01317244 USD and is down -17.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 44 active market(s) with $1,216,391.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.oasys.games/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasys directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasys should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oasys using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Oasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oasys and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.