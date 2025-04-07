Oasis Network Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $31.65 Million (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. Oasis Network has a total market cap of $153.45 million and approximately $31.65 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded 23.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Oasis Network token can currently be bought for about $0.0217 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $1,540.04 or 0.01978357 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000730 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.44 or 0.00021123 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00006502 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00005838 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00005595 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000212 BTC.

About Oasis Network

Oasis Network (CRYPTO:ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token.

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,064,132,681 tokens. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Oasis Network Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

