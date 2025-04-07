Oarsman Capital Inc. Invests $28,000 in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Oarsman Capital Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,041,552,000. Brooklyn FI LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6,485.4% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 16,565,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,418,000 after acquiring an additional 16,313,682 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 78,695,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,945,012,000 after acquiring an additional 4,022,038 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 15,533,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,677,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,742,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,106 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of VTEB stock opened at $49.85 on Monday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $49.24 and a 52-week high of $51.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.32.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1317 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.