Oarsman Capital Inc. Acquires 273 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 146.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 459 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BAH. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 461,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,397,000 after acquiring an additional 3,435 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter valued at about $933,000. Bridges Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 117,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,143,000 after buying an additional 18,930 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 92.2% in the fourth quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 99,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,784,000 after acquiring an additional 47,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 951,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $122,472,000 after acquiring an additional 324,159 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BAH shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $210.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $180.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $142.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.27.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:BAH opened at $109.07 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.58. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $101.05 and a 1 year high of $190.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $115.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.59.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.07. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 68.97%. Analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. This is a positive change from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is 32.79%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

